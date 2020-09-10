UrduPoint.com
Minority Workforce At Local US TV Stations Grows For 3rd Year In Row - Survey

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:14 PM

Minority Workforce at Local US TV Stations Grows for 3rd Year in Row - Survey

Local US TV stations have slightly increased their share of racial and ethnic minority employees for a third consecutive year, by .7 percentage points, according to a newsroom study by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) foundation

"The percentage of people of color in local TV news reached a record high for the 3rd year in a row. However, the percentage of people of color in the local TV workforce is up just 0.7 percentage points, and the gap in representation is down just 0.

2 percentage points. In the last 30 years, the percentage of people of color among the U.S. population overall is up 13.4 points, but just 8.8 among the local TV new workforce. The representation gap, which widened after 2005, has been shrinking slowly the last 4 years," the foundation said in a statement.

According to the RTDNA, the percentage of minority TV workforce has reached 26.6 in 2020.

Meanwhile, the minor representation among the station leadership is at 17.4 percent.

