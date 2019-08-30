Minors, Pregnant Women Allowed to Disembark in Italy From Mare Jonio Migrant Ship - NGO

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Minor children and pregnant women, as well as other most vulnerable people, have been allowed to disembark from the Mare Jonio rescue vessel in Italy, the Mediterranea Saving Humans organization, which owns the ship, said.

"Eventually all children, pregnant women and the weakest rescued people were let disembark," the organization said in a statement, published on its website on Thursday.

The statement added that the migrants had been let disembark after repeated requests to Italian port authorities, which subsequently decided to transfer them to a Coast Guard patrol board for bringing them ashore.

Currently, 34 people remain on board Mare Jonio.

The organization called on the Italian authorities to let them all disembark before their condition gets worse.

Since summer 2018, Italy has been barring NGO ships, rescuing middle Eastern and North African migrants in the Mediterranean, from disembarking in its port, prompting condemnation from activists and other countries' authorities.