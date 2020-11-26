Minsk Accords on Donbas Should Be Implemented, Not Substituted - Kremlin

The Kremlin believes that the Donbas crisis can be settled if the sides implement the Minsk agreements, while new initiatives only result in setbacks, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"You know, there is no need to take steps back or forward, every side should just carry out the undertaken obligations. Everything is extremely simple. Discussions regarding steps back, substitution of existing agreements with some new ephemeral agreements, covert attempts to disavow the existing agreements and so on � all this does not help the sides make progress toward crisis settlement but just throws us back," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin could take "a step back" regarding Donbas � something Ukrainian officials have been calling for.

Moscow would welcome Washington's ability to force Kiev to comply with the Minsk accords, Peskov added, noting that the US "either does not want to do it or cannot do it."