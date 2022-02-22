UrduPoint.com

Minsk Agreements Dead, Buried Years Ago By Kiev - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Minsk Agreements Dead, Buried Years Ago by Kiev - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Minsk agreements were dead and buried years ago by Kiev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

According to the minister, Kiev "forces" its Western guardians to share or "silently swallow" the Russophobia that has become a driving force in Ukraine, while Donbas was denied the right to negotiate with the Ukrainian authorities.

"In a situation where the Minsk agreements have been dead for many years due to such actions by Kiev to sabotage obligations and because of the connivance ” and perhaps even indulgence ” of the West to such Kiev regime's positio, it is clear to everyone that these agreements have already been buried, buried not by us," the minister said in a speech broadcast by the Rossiya 24 channel.

Kiev does not put European colleagues on a penny and is not going to implement the Minsk agreements, Lavrov said.

"I would like to note the role, to my great regret, the negative and provocative role of the European Union, which has repeatedly proved that it cannot be responsible for its words, for its actions," Lavrov said, commenting on the EU's role in Kiev's failure to comply with the Minsk agreements on Donbas.

Russia knows that the West will impose sanctions against Moscow in any case, with or without reason, he added.

