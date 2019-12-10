UrduPoint.com
Minsk Agreements On Donbas Continue To Be Basis For Normandy Four Format - Joint Statement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:20 AM

Minsk Agreements on Donbas Continue to Be Basis For Normandy Four Format - Joint Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The Minsk agreements on Donbas settlement continue to be basis for the work of the Normandy Four, according to a communique adopted following the Normandy Four meeting in Paris.

"The Minsk agreements [Minsk Protocol of 5 September 2014, Minsk Memorandum of 19 September 2014 and the Minsk Package of 12 February 2015] continue to be the basis of the work of the Normandy format whose member states are committed to their full implementation," the document said.

