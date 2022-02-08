Minsk Agreements Remain Basis For Ukraine Settlement - Macron
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The Minsk agreements remain the basis for resolving the situation around Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
"There is no other solution to the Ukraine issue but a political one and the basis for this solution is the Minsk agreements," Macron said.