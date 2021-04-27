UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 06:34 PM

Minsk Agreements 'Should Be Flexible,' Some Points Need to Be Updated - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Minsk agreements should not be terminated but some points need to be updated

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Minsk agreements should not be terminated but some points need to be updated.

"I believe that 'Minsk' should be flexible. Nobody says that Minsk should be terminated. But I think that several points should be updated," Zelenskyy said, as quoted by his office in a statement.

According to the Ukrainian president, negotiations are currently underway within the Minsk format and a result may soon be achieved.

Zelenskyy also said that another format in parallel to the Normandy Four (Germany, France, Russia, Ukraine) can be created for Donbas talks with the involvement of interested countries.

"There may be an expansion of the 'Normandy format', a separate, parallel format with other countries, with very serious, powerful players. Not only because they are powerful, but because they are willing to help Ukraine end the war. I think this is the right decision," Zelenskyy said.

