Minsk Agreements Trampled on by Ukrainian Regime - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Minsk agreements were trampled by the Ukrainian regime, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The Minsk agreements were trampled by the Ukrainian regime. Immediately after the signing of the Minsk agreements, the then-President (of Ukraine Petro) Poroshenko arrived at the Verkhovna Rada and began to justify himself instead of defending this most important document, which allowed stopping the war and opened the way to a peaceful settlement and preserving the territorial integrity of Ukraine" Lavrov said in a speech aired by the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

He added that the then-Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin began to assure that these agreements "are worthless, that they are just a piece of paper, and Ukraine did not take on any obligations."