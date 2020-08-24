UrduPoint.com
Minsk Agrees With Moscow On Air Defense Systems Deliveries - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:29 PM

Minsk Agrees With Moscow on Air Defense Systems Deliveries - Defense Ministry

Minsk agreed with Moscow on deliveries of battalion sets of armored personnel carriers and the first batch of four MI-35 helicopters to Belarus, and signed an interaction plan with Almaz-Antey on deliveries of modern air defense systems through 2025, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Minsk agreed with Moscow on deliveries of battalion sets of armored personnel carriers and the first batch of four MI-35 helicopters to Belarus, and signed an interaction plan with Almaz-Antey on deliveries of modern air defense systems through 2025, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"A plan of interaction with OJSC Concern VKO Almaz-Antey for 2021-2025 has been signed on the supply of modern samples of air defense systems until 2025," the ministry said.

The delegation of the Belarusian Armed Forces, headed by Deputy Defense Minister Sergei Simonenko, got acquainted with advanced technologies and latest weapons at the Army-2020 forum, it said.

Members of the delegation also met with the leadership of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation and representatives of Russian defense enterprises.

"During the forum, based on the results of the work done over the past year, a number of mutually beneficial contracts for the delivery, repair and maintenance of military products for the needs of the armed forces were signed, the main of which were: a contract for the delivery of two battalion sets of BTR-82A manufactured by Arzamas Machine-Building Plant and contract for the delivery of the first batch of four Mi-35M helicopters," the ministry said.

