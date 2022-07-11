Minsk Applies for Membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation - Uzbek Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Belarus' appeal to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has already been sent to the member countries, with the accession process to possibly start at a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan's acting foreign minister, Vladimir Norov, said on Monday.

"Belarus has sent an application (to join the SCO). To date, the application has been sent to the member countries, and if a joint agreement is reached, I think, it may happen at a summit in Samarkand, which may start Belarus' accession procedure to the SCO," Norov said at a panel meeting in Moscow.