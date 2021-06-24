UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk Asks Latvia, UK, Canada, Australia To Question Ex-Latvian SS Officers - Prosecutors

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:28 PM

Minsk Asks Latvia, UK, Canada, Australia to Question Ex-Latvian SS Officers - Prosecutors

The Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office submitted requests to Latvia, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada to question 22 former members of the Latvian SS battalions as part of the criminal probe into genocide against Belarusians in the years of the Great Patriotic War, Eduard Skurat, the deputy head of the investigatory team, said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office submitted requests to Latvia, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada to question 22 former members of the Latvian SS battalions as part of the criminal probe into genocide against Belarusians in the years of the Great Patriotic War, Eduard Skurat, the deputy head of the investigatory team, said on Thursday.

"The Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office appealed to Latvian colleagues ... The Prosecutor General's Office assumes that Latvian colleagues will have a respectful approach to preserving the memory of innocent Belarusian people murdered by Nazi death squads and provide legal assistance in full ... Similar requests regarding the Latvian executioners were sent to other states as well. As of now, these are the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada," Skurat said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Australia Canada United Kingdom Latvia Criminals

Recent Stories

FIA grills Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case

14 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, US permanent envoy to UN discu ..

18 minutes ago

Court issues release orders of Khawaja Asif in ass ..

33 minutes ago

Canada's natural resources real GDP up 2.9 pct in ..

4 minutes ago

Japanese Emperor Worried Olympics Can Lead to Surg ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Navy Calls UK Ship Illegally Crossing Blac ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.