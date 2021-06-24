Minsk Asks Latvia, UK, Canada, Australia to Question Ex-Latvian SS Officers - Prosecutors

The Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office submitted requests to Latvia, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada to question 22 former members of the Latvian SS battalions as part of the criminal probe into genocide against Belarusians in the years of the Great Patriotic War, Eduard Skurat, the deputy head of the investigatory team, said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office submitted requests to Latvia, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada to question 22 former members of the Latvian SS battalions as part of the criminal probe into genocide against Belarusians in the years of the Great Patriotic War, Eduard Skurat, the deputy head of the investigatory team, said on Thursday.

"The Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office appealed to Latvian colleagues ... The Prosecutor General's Office assumes that Latvian colleagues will have a respectful approach to preserving the memory of innocent Belarusian people murdered by Nazi death squads and provide legal assistance in full ... Similar requests regarding the Latvian executioners were sent to other states as well. As of now, these are the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada," Skurat said at a briefing.