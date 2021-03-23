UrduPoint.com
Minsk Authorities Warn of Provocateurs' Plans to Incite Clashes With Police on Thursday

The head of the Minsk City Executive Committee's internal affairs directorate, Mikhail Grib, called on Minsk residents to abstain from taking part in the unauthorized rallies scheduled for Thursday, warning of provocateurs' plans to start clashes with the police

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The head of the Minsk City Executive Committee's internal affairs directorate, Mikhail Grib, called on Minsk residents to abstain from taking part in the unauthorized rallies scheduled for Thursday, warning of provocateurs' plans to start clashes with the police.

"The internal affairs directorate has received information that various Telegram channels are posting calls for participating in unauthorized rallies on the territory of our country on March 25. The key goal of the provocateurs is to destabilize the situation in the capital and to initiate clashes between protesters and the police," Grib said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

Law enforcement agencies will do everything possible to protect public order, Grib assured.

