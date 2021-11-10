UrduPoint.com

Minsk Avoids Direct Contact With Berlin Since 2020 - German Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:19 PM

Minsk avoids direct communication with Berlin since the August 2020 presidential election, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday, when asked why outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel did not call Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Earlier in the day, Merkel held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to talk about the situation at the Polish-Belarusian border.

"The German side's assessment is that the Russian leadership has significant influence in Minsk and on the Lukashenko regime. Merkel had a phone conversation with the Russian president.

What she said about the instrumentalization of people, migrants, she would say it directly, of course, to any representative of Belarus," Seibert told a press conference.

The spokesman added that the chancellor is trying to communicate with Lukashenko since the political crisis in Belarus after the 2020 election.

"At that time, no opportunities were created from the other side for this (communication), there was no interest in this. I can't say more about this, but a conversation with Putin is a conversation with someone who will be listened to in Minsk," Seibert said.

