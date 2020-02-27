Minsk Aware of NATO Drill Scenarios Involving Nuclear Strike on Belarus - Diplomat

Minsk has knowledge of NATO military drill scenarios involving a simulated preemptive nuclear strike against Belarus, the country's ambassador to Armenia, Igor Nazaruk, said on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Minsk has knowledge of NATO military drill scenarios involving a simulated preemptive nuclear strike against Belarus, the country's ambassador to Armenia, Igor Nazaruk, said on Thursday.

"We know that there were scenarios of military exercises in which a preemptive nuclear strike against Belarus was carried out, though we declared ourselves a nuclear-free country, we got rid of strategic nuclear weapons in all forms, including the dismantling of all launch facilities," the ambassador said during a roundtable on the role of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in ensuring security in the Caucasus region.

NATO's exercises near Russia and Belarus have recently intensified, the ambassador noted.

"We see the deployment of certain forces, we see how air defense systems are deployed and medium-range tactical nuclear weapons are loaded into launchers under the guise of a fight against the so-called Iranian nuclear threat and other far-fetched pretexts .

.. A 4-hectare military range is suddenly expanded to 2,000 hectares. And that is all happening close to the borders of Russia and Belarus," Nazaruk said.

The diplomat recalled that when the Warsaw Treaty Organization dissolved, the Soviet strategic arsenal was reduced and withdrawn, the issue of NATO's remained unresolved.

"Now that there is no threat to NATO, but instead of reducing its activity, it is building it up. This raises concerns," the ambassador said.

The cooperation of the CSTO countries will make it possible to give a clear and decisive rebuff to any hostile efforts, the ambassador concluded.

Moscow has also repeatedly expressed its protest to NATO's military build-up close to its borders under the guise of alleged Russian aggression.