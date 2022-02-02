Minsk Bans Rail Transit of Certain Goods From Lithuania - Foreign Ministry

Minsk bans railway transit of oil products and fertilizers shipped from Lithuania via Belarus and loaded at the stations of the Lithuanian Railways, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Minsk bans railway transit of oil products and fertilizers shipped from Lithuania via Belarus and loaded at the stations of the Lithuanian Railways, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We decided to ban the transit through our territory of oil products, chemical and mineral fertilizers loaded at the stations of the Lithuanian Railways and following from Lithuania by rail," the ministry said in a statement in connection with the decision of Lithuania to stop the transit of Belarusian potash fertilizers.

About 1.5-1.6 million tonnes of such cargoes worth more than $1 billion Dollars annually may be affected, the ministry said.

The ban will enter into force on February 7, it added.

The ministry said that Minsk had developed logistical solutions to redirect all its cargo flows from Lithuanian ports to ports of other countries. Belarus retains right for further retaliatory measures, it added.

Later in the day, a Belarusian government source told Sputnik that the decision will not undermine Russian interests as Russia does not import the aforementioned goods.

"These categories of products are not shipped to the Russian Federation, which, on the contrary, exports them. In light of that, the measures do not affect Russian interests," the source said, stressing that such decisions are always discussed with allies.

On December 8, the United States sanctioned Belaruskali and asked its allies to terminate all business with the Belarusian company. Lithuanian Railways refused to comply immediately, saying that it had already paid for transit through December and would respect its contractual obligations. This caused a domestic political controversy in Lithuania, with Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Transport Minister Marius Skuodis announcing their resignation, which the prime minister refused to accept.

On January 12, the Lithuanian government enforced the contract's annulment starting February 1, saying that a special commission found it to be contrary to Lithuania's national interests.