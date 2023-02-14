Minsk, Budapest Oppose Western Arms Supplies to Ukraine - Belarusian Foreign Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Belarus and Hungary do not support Western arms supplies to Kiev and advocate a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said on Monday.

"Special attention was paid to the situation in Ukraine. In many aspects, our approaches with Hungarian partners coincide. Both countries do not support pumping weapons into the conflict zone and are in favor of a peaceful settlement of the situation," Aleinik told a joint press conference after a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, in Minsk.

For his part, Szijjarto said that countries should take steps to end the hostilities in Ukraine instead of supplying it with more weapons, adding that the only way to peace was through an "immediate truce and negotiations."

"Hungary believes that the international community should take only such steps that will make it possible to end the war. It is necessary to avoid any steps that could lead to an escalation of the war. For example, we do not supply weapons to this war, but we provide major humanitarian assistance to people in the difficult situation," the Hungarian official was quoted as saying by Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

Aleinik also recalled that last year, Hungary had offered to host the peace negotiations, while Belarus had been doing so since 2014 and was ready to continue this practice.

"Belarus is doing everything in its power to bring about peace and tranquility, the price and significance of which our people know better than anyone else," Aleinik emphasized.

The two countries have many points of contact, understand and share each other's position, the Belarusian official said, adding that both sides see real prospects for further development of cooperation in various fields.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.