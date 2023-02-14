UrduPoint.com

Minsk, Budapest Oppose Western Arms Supplies To Ukraine - Belarusian Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Minsk, Budapest Oppose Western Arms Supplies to Ukraine - Belarusian Foreign Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Belarus and Hungary do not support Western arms supplies to Kiev and advocate a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said on Monday.

"Special attention was paid to the situation in Ukraine. In many aspects, our approaches with Hungarian partners coincide. Both countries do not support pumping weapons into the conflict zone and are in favor of a peaceful settlement of the situation," Aleinik told a joint press conference after a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, in Minsk.

For his part, Szijjarto said that countries should take steps to end the hostilities in Ukraine instead of supplying it with more weapons, adding that the only way to peace was through an "immediate truce and negotiations."

"Hungary believes that the international community should take only such steps that will make it possible to end the war. It is necessary to avoid any steps that could lead to an escalation of the war. For example, we do not supply weapons to this war, but we provide major humanitarian assistance to people in the difficult situation," the Hungarian official was quoted as saying by Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

Aleinik also recalled that last year, Hungary had offered to host the peace negotiations, while Belarus had been doing so since 2014 and was ready to continue this practice.

"Belarus is doing everything in its power to bring about peace and tranquility, the price and significance of which our people know better than anyone else," Aleinik emphasized.

The two countries have many points of contact, understand and share each other's position, the Belarusian official said, adding that both sides see real prospects for further development of cooperation in various fields.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Minsk Kiev Lead Price Belarus Hungary February Share

Recent Stories

Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization ..

Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization of Aid to Quake-Ravaged Syria

29 minutes ago
 PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions ..

PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions League showdown

29 minutes ago
 Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team to Study Un ..

Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team to Study Unidentified Aerial Objects - Wh ..

29 minutes ago
 Second day of IPS 2023 features ‘High-Level Conf ..

Second day of IPS 2023 features ‘High-Level Conference’ with 3 panel discuss ..

36 minutes ago
 No Indication of Extraterrestrial Activity Amid US ..

No Indication of Extraterrestrial Activity Amid US Flying Object Incidents - Whi ..

32 minutes ago
 Imran's "absolutely not" narrative "shattered" by ..

Imran's "absolutely not" narrative "shattered" by constant U-turns: Javed Latif

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.