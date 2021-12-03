UrduPoint.com

Minsk Calls New Western Sanctions Illegal, Vows To Respond

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 03:20 PM

Minsk Calls New Western Sanctions Illegal, Vows to Respond

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that new sanctions imposed by the US, Canada, and the UK are illegal and vowed to respond.

"New illegal sanctions by the USA, Canada and Great Britain against Belarusian officials and companies from December 2, 2021 clearly demonstrate to what extent militant democratizers can reach the limits of cynicism and duplicity in their futile efforts to bring countries and people they dislike to their knees," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Minsk will impose "adequate response measures" to Western sanctions.

"The only way out of this situation in relations with the West is an equal dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation. We are ready to return to such dialogue and cooperation at any moment," the ministry said.

