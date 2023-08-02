MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that there was no violation of the Polish border by Belarusian helicopters, and Warsaw just needs to use such allegation as an excuse to justify its buildup of troops at the border.

Earlier in the day, the Polish Defense Ministry said that Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak instructed to increase the number of troops on the border with Belarus due to the alleged violation of the airspace by Belarusian helicopters.

"The accusations of violation of the Polish border by Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters of the Belarusian air force and air defense forces are false, and were made by the Polish military and political leadership to justify the build-up of forces and equipment at the Belarusian border," the statement said.