Minsk, China's Sinopharm Discuss Joint Drug Production In Belarus - Health Ministry

Published February 27, 2023

Minsk, China's Sinopharm Discuss Joint Drug Production in Belarus - Health Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Minsk and Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm are discussing possible joint projects for the production and localization of drugs in Belarus, the Belarusian Health Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich visited the Sinopharm facility in China, the ministry said.

"Chinese companies China Sinopharm International Corporation and China National Biotec Group Company Limited, which are part of Sinopharm corporation, were invited to discuss projects to localize the production of drugs from the Sinopharm corporation portfolio in Belarus. Among other things, a proposal for the creation of a joint venture is being discussed," the health ministry said in a statement.

The meeting was also attended by top officials from the China Chamber of Commerce on the import and export of medicines and medical products, the statement read.

"Thanks to the memorandum of understanding signed between the (Belarusian) Health Ministry and the Chamber, cooperation is being carried out, among other things, in promoting Chinese medical equipment on the Belarusian market and assisting in monitoring the reliability of suppliers of Chinese medical devices to Belarus," the ministry added.

The ministry also mentioned the important role played by supplies of Sinopharm's Vero Cell COVID-19 vaccines to Belarus. According to the ministry, 4.9 million doses of the vaccine were donated to the country, with another 4.6 million purchased by Minsk.

In April 2022, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko announced the difficulties in the purchases of medical equipment against the background of Western sanctions over Ukrainian conflict. Golovchenko said that Minsk received "evasive answers" when trying to buy medical equipment and spare parts for high-tech devices in the West. Later in the month, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko set the task of diversifying the supply of medicines to the country amid the Western sanctions against Minsk in order to prevent their shortage in the domestic market.

