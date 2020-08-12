UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk City Council Estimates Damage From Unrest At Over $200,000

Sumaira FH 57 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 04:05 PM

Minsk City Council Estimates Damage From Unrest at Over $200,000

The Minsk city council estimated on Wednesday the damage that the city suffered due to the unrest, which emerged after the presidential election, at over $200,000

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Minsk city council estimated on Wednesday the damage that the city suffered due to the unrest, which emerged after the presidential election, at over $200,000.

"According to preliminary estimates, it exceeds 500,000 [Belarusian] rubles [over $200,00]," Vladimir Lebed, the head of the city council's municipal services department, said in an interview with Belarus-1 broadcaster.

Damage was done to bus stations, pavement, traffic lights, road signs, trash bins and flower beds, Lebed specified.

The Belarusian capital's community services are implementing urgent measures to restore order, the city council official added.

Related Topics

Election Road Traffic Minsk Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Most important sector of cotton should not be igno ..

19 seconds ago

Pakistan Vs England: 2nd Test tomorrow

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches Customs Horizonsinitiative ..

3 minutes ago

Lukashenko Convenes Meeting on Security, Constitut ..

5 minutes ago

West Should Abstain From Fostering Color Revolutio ..

5 minutes ago

Train Derailment in Scotland's Aberdeenshire Has R ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.