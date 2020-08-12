Minsk City Council Estimates Damage From Unrest at Over $200,000

The Minsk city council estimated on Wednesday the damage that the city suffered due to the unrest, which emerged after the presidential election, at over $200,000

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Minsk city council estimated on Wednesday the damage that the city suffered due to the unrest, which emerged after the presidential election, at over $200,000.

"According to preliminary estimates, it exceeds 500,000 [Belarusian] rubles [over $200,00]," Vladimir Lebed, the head of the city council's municipal services department, said in an interview with Belarus-1 broadcaster.

Damage was done to bus stations, pavement, traffic lights, road signs, trash bins and flower beds, Lebed specified.

The Belarusian capital's community services are implementing urgent measures to restore order, the city council official added.