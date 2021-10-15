Minsk City Court Rejects Appeal Against Arrest of Komsomolskaya Pravda Reporter Mozheiko

The Minsk City Court rejected lawyers' complaint against the pre-trial arrest of Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus reporter Gennady Mozheiko, upholding the earlier ruling of the Partizansky district court, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The Minsk City Court rejected lawyers' complaint against the pre-trial arrest of Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus reporter Gennady Mozheiko, upholding the earlier ruling of the Partizansky district court, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

"The court ruled ...

not to satisfy the appeal against the ruling of the Partizansky district court in Minsk," the judge said.

According to the judge, the ruling cannot be appealed but can be challenged in a court of supervision.

Mozheiko can face up to 12 years of imprisonment, as he is accused of inciting hatred and insulting an official.