UrduPoint.com

Minsk City Court Rejects Appeal Against Arrest Of Komsomolskaya Pravda Reporter Mozheiko

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 03:30 PM

Minsk City Court Rejects Appeal Against Arrest of Komsomolskaya Pravda Reporter Mozheiko

The Minsk City Court rejected lawyers' complaint against the pre-trial arrest of Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus reporter Gennady Mozheiko, upholding the earlier ruling of the Partizansky district court, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The Minsk City Court rejected lawyers' complaint against the pre-trial arrest of Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus reporter Gennady Mozheiko, upholding the earlier ruling of the Partizansky district court, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

"The court ruled ...

not to satisfy the appeal against the ruling of the Partizansky district court in Minsk," the judge said.

According to the judge, the ruling cannot be appealed but can be challenged in a court of supervision.

Mozheiko can face up to 12 years of imprisonment, as he is accused of inciting hatred and insulting an official.

Related Topics

Lawyers Minsk Belarus Court

Recent Stories

Russia urges restraint in crisis-hit Lebanon

Russia urges restraint in crisis-hit Lebanon

2 minutes ago
 Knife-Wielding Man Injures 2 People at Tokyo Railr ..

Knife-Wielding Man Injures 2 People at Tokyo Railroad Station - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Can Covid vaccine technology help make a better fl ..

Can Covid vaccine technology help make a better flu jab?

2 minutes ago
 IS Terrorists in Afghanistan Aim to Extend Influen ..

IS Terrorists in Afghanistan Aim to Extend Influence on Central Asia, Russia - P ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia to Produce 9.8Mln Bpd of Oil in October - N ..

Russia to Produce 9.8Mln Bpd of Oil in October - Novak

7 minutes ago
 DC for comprehensive surveillance of dengue larvae ..

DC for comprehensive surveillance of dengue larvae

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.