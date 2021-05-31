UrduPoint.com
Minsk City Court Rejects Lawyers' Complaint Against Detention Of Sapega

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Minsk City Court Rejects Lawyers' Complaint Against Detention of Sapega

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The Minsk City Court rejected on Monday lawyers' complaint against the detention of Russian national Sofia Sapega, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"Having studied the materials and being guided by Articles 144 and 145 of the code of penal procedure, [the court] ruled to dismiss the complaint of lawyer [Alexander] Filanovich against the decision of Minsk's Partizansky District Court made on May 28, 2021, regarding Sofia Andreevna Sapega," the judge read out the ruling.

This is the final ruling that is not subject to appeal, the judge stressed.

Sapega was not brought to the curt for the hearings from the pre-trial detention center. The hearings were held behind closed doors.

Sapega was detained in Minsk on May 23 alongside her boyfriend, Roman Protasevich, who is the ex-editor-in-chief of the Nexta Telegram channel, designated as extremist in Belarus.

