Minsk City Court To Announce Verdict On Russian Accused Of Inciting Unrest On Monday

A verdict in the case of Russian citizen Egor Dudnikov, who is accused of inciting unrest, will be announced on December 27, the Minsk City Court told Sputnik on Thursday

"The announcement will take place openly on December 27," the court told Sputnik.

Dudnikov has been in custody in Minsk since May 5 over suspicions of "organizing actions that undermine order." The suspect moved to Belarus over a year earlier to live with his girlfriend. The case against him was initiated after allegedly dubbing videos for the Belarusian opposition.

Belarus was plunged into a prolonged political crisis after incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office in the August 2020 election. The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming electoral fraud. Mass protests followed and were brutally suppressed by the police. Minsk has opened criminal cases against opposition leaders and others on charges related to anti-government rallies.

