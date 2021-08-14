UrduPoint.com

Minsk Claims Polish Authorities Brought Beaten Iraqi Migrant To Belarusian Border

Minsk Claims Polish Authorities Brought Beaten Iraqi Migrant to Belarusian Border

The Belarusian State Border Committee said on Saturday that the Polish border guards had brought a beaten Iraqi migrant to the border with Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The Belarusian State Border Committee said on Saturday that the Polish border guards had brought a beaten Iraqi migrant to the border with Belarus.

"Polish border guards copy their Lithuanian colleagues � another beaten migrant has been delivered to the Belarusian border," the Committee wrote on Telegram.

It added that the incident took place on the border guarded by the Grodno city authorities.

"The Polish border guards brought the wounded foreigner to the border. The man, an Iraqi citizen, had a badly cut eyebrow. Not having received any help from the Polish security forces, he turned to the Belarusian border guards.

They cleaned the wound right on the border and applied a sterile bandage," the statement read.

Earlier this month, another Iraqi migrant was found on the Belarusian side of the border. He was severely beaten and died while first-responders were trying to help him. The state investigative committee launched a murder probe into his death.

Belarus has accused Lithuania of pushing back migrants seeking to reach better-off EU member states, in violation of the 1951 UN Refugee Convention. Lithuania blames its neighbor for the record inflow of migrants from mostly middle Eastern countries.

