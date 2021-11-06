Minsk Claims Reconnaissance Flights Near Belarusian Borders Became More Frequent

Belarus has registered a significant increase in the intensity of combat and reconnaissance aircraft activity near its borders, Belarusian air force commander Maj. Gen. Igor Golub said on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Belarus has registered a significant increase in the intensity of combat and reconnaissance aircraft activity near its borders, Belarusian air force commander Maj. Gen. Igor Golub said on Saturday.

"We have strengthened the air defense units of our anti-aircraft missile forces and military bases. This is an adequate response to the situation that is developing near Belarusian air borders.

We have observed a significant increase in the intensity of flights of both combat and reconnaissance aircraft near our borders," Golub told reporters.

The military official noted that over 60 such flights have been reported over the past week. In response, Belarus has put an anti-aircraft missile battalion on active duty, inspected combat readiness of troops and equipment, and also intends to step up other activities to protect its air borders and the peaceful sky over Minsk, Golub added.