UrduPoint.com

Minsk Confirms Fallen Ukrainian Missile Shot Down By Belarusian Air Defense

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Ukraine's S-300 missile that fell in the Brest Region of Belarus on Thursday was shot down by the country's air defense forces, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

"Today, at around 10:00 a.m. (07:00 GMT), an air target was hit by air defense forces.

Its fragments were found in an agricultural field near the village of Harbacha, Ivanava District, Brest Region," the ministry said on Telegram.

It was established that the wreckage belonged to an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile fired from Ukrainian territory, the Belarusian Defense Ministry added.

Minsk pledged to provide details of the incident in the near future.

