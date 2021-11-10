UrduPoint.com

Minsk Confirms Readiness To Revolve Differences With EU Through Dialogue

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 03:44 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Belarus is taking note of EU signals about the need to negotiate and remains ready to overcome differences through dialogue, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday.

"We receive certain signals, including from Brussels and from police of other European countries, that point to the need to overcome the current situation but say they do not know how to do it and therefore invite us to negotiate at least in confidence, in some basements or forests, (they say we need to) exchange messages and eventually achieve normal relations.

We have always said that we are ready for dialogue and are ready to resolve even sensitive issues through dialogue," Makei said at a press conference after negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

