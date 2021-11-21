Minsk Confirms Resumption of Electric Power Supplies to Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) The Belarusian Energy Ministry confirmed that Minsk resumed electric power supplies to Ukraine starting Sunday, and exports comply with the contract concluded.

On Wednesday, Belarus said that electric power supplies to Ukraine would be suspended from Thursday, and the possibility to resume them would be considered "taking into account technical capacities.

"

"Belarus resumed electric power supplies to Ukraine starting November 21. The power is exported in accordance with the November contract," the ministry said.