Minsk Could Welcome International Organizations' Mediation Aimed At Settlement - Vladimir Makei

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:48 PM

Belarus will welcome international organizations' mediation effort, but only if it is truly aimed at settling the political crisis, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Thursday, noting that the country could cease cooperation with the Council of Europe if it does not coordinate decisions with Minsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Belarus will welcome international organizations' mediation effort, but only if it is truly aimed at settling the political crisis, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Thursday, noting that the country could cease cooperation with the Council of Europe if it does not coordinate decisions with Minsk.

"We are sure that the situation in any country, including Belarus, should be assessed objectively. If they [opposition forces] want to get some international structures involved in mediation, we are ready to welcome that, but mediation should be sincere, they should be interested in it, and mediation should be aimed at settling the situation, not at .

.. transit of power, or removal of the current leadership from power, and so on. We are categorically against it. As for the Council of Europe, we are interested in cooperation. We cooperate within certain legal mechanisms and conventions, but if the Council of Europe makes decisions on programs for cooperation with our country without any coordination with Belarus, we will just cease any cooperation," Makei said at a press conference.

