Minsk Court Rejects Complaint Against Detention Of Komsomolskaya Pravda Reporter Mozheiko

Wed 13th October 2021 | 04:28 PM





MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The Partizansky District Court in Minsk rejected on Wednesday the complaint against the pre-trial detention of Gennady Mozheiko, a reporter of the Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus newspaper, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"The complaint against the decision ... on the preventive measure in the form of detention for Gennady Mozheiko should be rejected," the judge said.

The decision can be appealed in the Minsk City Court.

