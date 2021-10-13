- Home
- Minsk Court Rejects Complaint Against Detention of Komsomolskaya Pravda Reporter Mozheiko
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 04:28 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The Partizansky District Court in Minsk rejected on Wednesday the complaint against the pre-trial detention of Gennady Mozheiko, a reporter of the Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus newspaper, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
"The complaint against the decision ... on the preventive measure in the form of detention for Gennady Mozheiko should be rejected," the judge said.