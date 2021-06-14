UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk Court Rejects Complaint Of Russian National Sapega Over Arrest In Ryanair Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 01:44 PM

Minsk Court Rejects Complaint of Russian National Sapega Over Arrest in Ryanair Incident

The Partizansky district court in Minsk did not satisfy on Monday the complaint of Russian national Sofia Sapega about her arrest during the stopover of the Ryanair plane in the Belarusian capital last month

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The Partizansky district court in Minsk did not satisfy on Monday the complaint of Russian national Sofia Sapega about her arrest during the stopover of the Ryanair plane in the Belarusian capital last month.

The court began to hear the complaint behind the closed doors earlier in the day, with the verdict announced publicly by judge Natalya Dedkova.

Sapega � together with her boyfriend Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel designated by Minsk as extremist � was detained in late May when the Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight had to make an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat, which turned out to be fake. She is suspected of publishing personal information of Belarusian security officers.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Sofia May Court

Recent Stories

Faf du Plessis faces memory loss following concusi ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus vaccination successfully underway in P ..

2 minutes ago

Putin expects 'constructive' cooperation with new ..

2 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Receives Chinese Ambassador ..

8 minutes ago

Local POL production increases 17.52% in 10 months ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand's Ardern pans mosque attacks film amid ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.