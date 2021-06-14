Minsk Court Rejects Complaint of Russian National Sapega Over Arrest in Ryanair Incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The Partizansky district court in Minsk did not satisfy on Monday the complaint of Russian national Sofia Sapega about her arrest during the stopover of the Ryanair plane in the Belarusian capital last month.

The court began to hear the complaint behind the closed doors earlier in the day, with the verdict announced publicly by judge Natalya Dedkova.

Sapega � together with her boyfriend Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel designated by Minsk as extremist � was detained in late May when the Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight had to make an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat, which turned out to be fake. She is suspected of publishing personal information of Belarusian security officers.