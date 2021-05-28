Minsk Court Rejects Lawyer's Complaint On Sapega's Detention
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:35 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) A Minsk court on Friday rejected a complaint on the detention of Russian woman Sofia Sapega, her lawyer Aleksander Filanovich told Sputnik.
"The court rejected the complaint about the detention of Sofia," the lawyer said.