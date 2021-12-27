Minsk Court Says Sentenced Russian Citizen Egor Dudnikov to 11 Years in Prison

A Minsk city court on Monday sentenced Russian citizen Egor Dudnikov to 11 years in prison for inciting social hostility and calling for actions against national security of Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) A Minsk city court on Monday sentenced Russian citizen Egor Dudnikov to 11 years in prison for inciting social hostility and calling for actions against national security of Belarus.

"According to the number of crimes, to inflict (punishment) in the form of imprisonment for a term of 11 years in a high security colony," the judge said.

The Russian was detained in Minsk in May. According to the prosecutor's office, Dudnikov "has been deliberately committing actions inciting social hostility on the basis of professional allegiance to the government and law-enforcement bodies since January 2021 through Telegram channel.

" The office added that Dudnikov recorded and distributed 55 audio recordings, the content of which is prohibited under the law. Dudnikov has been committing acts "aimed to destabilize socio-political, economic and informational situation in the country and damaging the national security or the Republic of Belarus."