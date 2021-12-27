UrduPoint.com

Minsk Court Says Sentenced Russian Citizen Egor Dudnikov To 11 Years In Prison

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 06:50 PM

Minsk Court Says Sentenced Russian Citizen Egor Dudnikov to 11 Years in Prison

A Minsk city court on Monday sentenced Russian citizen Egor Dudnikov to 11 years in prison for inciting social hostility and calling for actions against national security of Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) A Minsk city court on Monday sentenced Russian citizen Egor Dudnikov to 11 years in prison for inciting social hostility and calling for actions against national security of Belarus.

"According to the number of crimes, to inflict (punishment) in the form of imprisonment for a term of 11 years in a high security colony," the judge said.

The Russian was detained in Minsk in May. According to the prosecutor's office, Dudnikov "has been deliberately committing actions inciting social hostility on the basis of professional allegiance to the government and law-enforcement bodies since January 2021 through Telegram channel.

" The office added that Dudnikov recorded and distributed 55 audio recordings, the content of which is prohibited under the law. Dudnikov has been committing acts "aimed to destabilize socio-political, economic and informational situation in the country and damaging the national security or the Republic of Belarus."

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Belarus January May Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Brazil, offers condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Brazil, offers condolences over flood victims

10 minutes ago
 London police investigate Indian man who intruded ..

London police investigate Indian man who intruded into Queens' castle

39 minutes ago
 ADAFSA conducts 149,401 inspection visits to food ..

ADAFSA conducts 149,401 inspection visits to food and agricultural, facilities d ..

40 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of ..

Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

52 minutes ago
 PTCL launches cutting-edge cyber security services ..

PTCL launches cutting-edge cyber security services for corporate customers

54 minutes ago
 Ulema, society role crucial to reduce girls' dropo ..

Ulema, society role crucial to reduce girls' dropout rate through awareness, saf ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.