Minsk Court Sentences Opposition Figures Kolesnikova, Znak to 11, 10 Years in Prison

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The Minsk District Court sentenced Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak, members of the Belarusian opposition coordination council's presidium, to 11 and 10 years of imprisonment, respectively.

"For the totality of the crimes committed, ...

Znak is sentenced to 10 years in a reinforced regime penal colony, and Kolesnikova is sentenced to 11 years in a general regime penal colony," the judge announced.

Znak and Kolesnikova were accused of conspiring to seize state power, calling for actions aimed at causing harm to national security, and creating an extremist group.