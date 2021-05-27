UrduPoint.com
Minsk Court To Consider Appeal Against Sapega's Detention On Friday - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:13 PM

Minsk Court to Consider Appeal Against Sapega's Detention on Friday - Lawyer

A court in Belarus will consider on Friday the complaint against the recent detention of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega in Minsk, her lawyer, Alexander Filanovich, told Sputnik

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) A court in Belarus will consider on Friday the complaint against the recent detention of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega in Minsk, her lawyer, Alexander Filanovich, told Sputnik.

Sapega was detained alongside Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich after a Ryanair plane made an emergency landing in Minsk on May 23.

"The court appeal against the detention is scheduled for tomorrow, the first half of the day, The trial will take place ... in Minsk's Partizansky district court," Filanovich said on Thursday.

The lawyer added he was unaware if Sapega would be delivered to the court from the pre-trial detention facility.

More Stories From World

