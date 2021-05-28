UrduPoint.com
Minsk Declares 2 Lithuanian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:08 PM

Minsk decided to declare two Lithuanian diplomats personae non gratae for activities incompatible with the status of a diplomatic officer, they were offered to leave the republic within seven days, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Minsk decided to declare two Lithuanian diplomats personae non gratae for activities incompatible with the status of a diplomatic officer, they were offered to leave the republic within seven days, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Friday.

"Following the principle of reciprocity, we were forced to take mirror measures today and declare two Lithuanian diplomats personae non gratae for activities incompatible with the status of a diplomatic officer. They were asked to leave Belarus within seven days," Glaz said.

He added that Minsk considered the decision of Vilnius to expel Belarusian diplomats as "a completely unjustified step."

"One of the logical explanations is that Lithuania is deliberately increasing the degree of escalation in relations with Belarus," the spokesman said.

