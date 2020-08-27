Minsk Declares Protest to Head of Polish Diplomatic Mission Over Meddling Attempts

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it had summoned Polish Charge d'Affaires in Minsk Marcin Wojciechowski to declare protest against attempts by the Polish side to interfere in the internal affairs of the republic

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it had summoned Polish Charge d'Affaires in Minsk Marcin Wojciechowski to declare protest against attempts by the Polish side to interfere in the internal affairs of the republic.

"A resolute protest was lodged with him in connection with the open attempts of the Polish side to directly interfere in the internal affairs of the Republic of Belarus. Attention is drawn to the statements made by a number of Polish politicians and officials that are clearly unfriendly and unacceptable in interstate communication," the ministry's spokesman Anatoly Glaz said.

"It was also emphasized that any further attempts of external pressure on Belarus, as well as calls for violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, were counterproductive," he added.