Minsk Denies Warsaw Reports On Shelling From Territory Of Belarus, Calls Them Provocation

Wed 01st December 2021 | 04:53 PM

Reports by Warsaw about shelling at the border from the territory of Belarus are nothing but provocation," the Belarusian border service said on Wednesday

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said earlier in the day that light posts at the country's border came under fire by pneumatic weapons from the territory of Belarus.

"The statement posted on December 1 by the Polish Ministry of Defense on Twitter is nothing more than a provocation. Probably, the Polish side is not satisfied with the relative calm, and now it is aimed at further escalating tensions on the border," the border service wrote on Telegram.

