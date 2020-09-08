MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Minsk does not mind if the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CoE) or the Venice Commission join the expert dialogue on the Belarusian legal system reform, the head of the lower house's international affairs committee said on Tuesday.

"We want to hold a broad inclusive dialogue, in which all the legitimate civic associations would take part and which would result in systematic amendments to our constitution. As part of this effort, we want to ensure the liberalization of the political system, to amend the electoral legislation, to change the law on public events, to redistribute powers of the president and the parliament, to strengthen the powers of the parliament and significantly increase the role of political parties .

.. The process should be crowned with a nationwide referendum on adopting a new constitution ... We do not exclude, and we could even welcome the participation of the CoE's Committee of Ministers, the Venice Commission and the CoE's committee of local and regional authorities in the expert discussion of the legislative reforms in our country," Andrei Savinykh told the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.