UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk Does Not Mind Council Of Europe's Participation In Dialogue On Reforms - Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 03:40 PM

Minsk Does Not Mind Council of Europe's Participation in Dialogue on Reforms - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Minsk does not mind if the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CoE) or the Venice Commission join the expert dialogue on the Belarusian legal system reform, the head of the lower house's international affairs committee said on Tuesday.

"We want to hold a broad inclusive dialogue, in which all the legitimate civic associations would take part and which would result in systematic amendments to our constitution. As part of this effort, we want to ensure the liberalization of the political system, to amend the electoral legislation, to change the law on public events, to redistribute powers of the president and the parliament, to strengthen the powers of the parliament and significantly increase the role of political parties .

.. The process should be crowned with a nationwide referendum on adopting a new constitution ... We do not exclude, and we could even welcome the participation of the CoE's Committee of Ministers, the Venice Commission and the CoE's committee of local and regional authorities in the expert discussion of the legislative reforms in our country," Andrei Savinykh told the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Related Topics

Assembly Europe Parliament Minsk Venice All

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar plays cricket with boys in Lahore’ ..

35 minutes ago

Kiev to Raise Question of OSCE's Free Access to Do ..

13 minutes ago

Dengue alert issued in Multan

15 minutes ago

Commissioner Sukkur reviews development work

17 minutes ago

Traders demand to shift wholesale markets around R ..

17 minutes ago

Russia COVID-19 cases up 5,099 to 1,035,789

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.