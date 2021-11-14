UrduPoint.com

Minsk Does Not See EU Making Effort Toward Dialogue About Migration Crisis - Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) Belarus does not see the European Union making a serious effort to hold a dialogue with Minsk to resolve the ongoing migration crisis, Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said on Saturday.

"Since April, our persistent attempts to establish some kind of channel of communication, dialogue, (as well as) to hold consultations on migration issues remain unanswered, or rather we received a formal reply, which was negative. Thus, we see no effort from the European Union to solve these problems at the moment," Aleinik told the Glavnyi.Tur show on YouTube.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been accusing Belarus of orchestrating a migrant crisis to get back at Brussels for sanctions against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader has rejected the accusations, saying his cash-strapped country can no longer afford tight border controls.

