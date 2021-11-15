UrduPoint.com

Minsk Does Not Want Any Border Conflicts - Lukashenko

Mon 15th November 2021 | 01:38 PM

Belarus does not desire any conflicts on its borders, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Belarus does not desire any conflicts on its borders, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"I want to emphasize once again: we do not want any conflict on our state border. This is absolutely troublesome for us," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

The Belarusian leader also said that Minsk is ready to send "refugees" home but they do not wish to return to their countries, according to Belta.

