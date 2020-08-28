UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk Doubts Kiev's Assessment Of Events In Belarus Independent From EU, US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 09:36 PM

Minsk Doubts Kiev's Assessment of Events in Belarus Independent From EU, US

Kiev's acknowledgment of coordination of its position on Belarus with the EU and the US shows the "limits" of independence in decision-making, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Kiev's acknowledgment of coordination of its position on Belarus with the EU and the US shows the "limits" of independence in decision-making, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Friday.

"At the very least, the assurances of non-interference [in the internal affairs of Belarus] with the simultaneous public acknowledgment of coordination of their official position with the political leadership of the EU and the United States, which was unequivocally stated by the Ukrainian foreign minister during a briefing on August 28, look strange," Glaz said.

"This openly demonstrates the limits of independence in decision-making, despite the fact that our countries are connected, as the Ukrainian foreign minister nevertheless noted, deep relations at all levels, dictated primarily by considerations of good neighborliness and consanguinity," he added.

Related Topics

Kiev Independence Belarus United States August All

Recent Stories

Civil Defense to exempt Emirati women from paying ..

10 minutes ago

360,000 people displaced in Lake Chad region: IOM

3 minutes ago

Pakistan condoles rain-related losses in Afghanist ..

3 minutes ago

Tour de France crosses familiar vistas as it enter ..

3 minutes ago

Imam Hussain's supreme sacrifice a lesson to stand ..

3 minutes ago

Thousands Gather in US Capital to Protest Police B ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.