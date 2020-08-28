(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kiev's acknowledgment of coordination of its position on Belarus with the EU and the US shows the "limits" of independence in decision-making, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Friday

"At the very least, the assurances of non-interference [in the internal affairs of Belarus] with the simultaneous public acknowledgment of coordination of their official position with the political leadership of the EU and the United States, which was unequivocally stated by the Ukrainian foreign minister during a briefing on August 28, look strange," Glaz said.

"This openly demonstrates the limits of independence in decision-making, despite the fact that our countries are connected, as the Ukrainian foreign minister nevertheless noted, deep relations at all levels, dictated primarily by considerations of good neighborliness and consanguinity," he added.