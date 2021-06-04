UrduPoint.com
Minsk Emphasizes US Ambassador's Accreditation Yet To Be Completed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 01:30 PM

Minsk Emphasizes US Ambassador's Accreditation Yet to Be Completed

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Anatoly Glaz, told Sputnik on Friday that the accreditation of US ambassador to Minsk Julie Fisher is yet to be completed, therefore her activities in relation to Belarus cannot be considered official.

The US State Department's spokesman, Ned price, said earlier that Fisher would support democratic aspirations of the Belarusian citizens and work with representatives of the civil society and the democratic movement outside Belarus.

"Until the completion of her accreditation, Fisher only has the loud status of an appointed US ambassador to Belarus, exclusively for the internal purposes of the US side.

There are no international legal grounds for a different interpretation and for considering her statements or other activities in relation to our country official," Glaz said.

In line with the Vienna Convention, ambassadors are considered to have taken up their duties either from the moment of presenting credentials or from the moment of notifying of their arrival, the foreign ministry's spokesman emphasized.

