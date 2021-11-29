UrduPoint.com

Mon 29th November 2021 | 02:16 PM

Minsk-Erbil Flight Scheduled for Monday Canceled - Airport

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) A flight of Iraqi Airways to transport migrants from Belarus to Erbil that was scheduled for Monday has been canceled, according to the Minsk airport.

"On November 29, Iraqi Airways will not operate a return flight from Minsk to Erbil," the airport's press office wrote on its official Telegram channel.

