MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The economic effect of the agreements reached during the visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to China is estimated at more than $3.5 billion, First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov said on Wednesday.

"The cumulative economic effect is estimated somewhere at $3.56 billion," Snopkov said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

The official explained that this estimate also includes the agreements reached during the meeting in Samarkand in September, 2022.