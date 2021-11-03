Minsk Estimates Civil Aviation Losses at $10Mln Per Month Due to Sanctions

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Losses of Belarusian civil aviation is estimated at $10 million per month due to Western sanctions, the head of the Belarusian Transport Ministry's aviation department, Artem Sikorsky, said on Wednesday.

"We calculate the lost profits at about $10 million a month. This is, in general, the lost profits of the Belarusian civil aviation," Sikorsky told reporters.