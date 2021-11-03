UrduPoint.com

Minsk Estimates Civil Aviation Losses At $10Mln Per Month Due To Sanctions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 03:02 PM

Minsk Estimates Civil Aviation Losses at $10Mln Per Month Due to Sanctions

Losses of Belarusian civil aviation is estimated at $10 million per month due to Western sanctions, the head of the Belarusian Transport Ministry's aviation department, Artem Sikorsky, said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Losses of Belarusian civil aviation is estimated at $10 million per month due to Western sanctions, the head of the Belarusian Transport Ministry's aviation department, Artem Sikorsky, said on Wednesday.

"We calculate the lost profits at about $10 million a month. This is, in general, the lost profits of the Belarusian civil aviation," Sikorsky told reporters.

Related Topics

Million

Recent Stories

UAE provides AED36.7 million to Turkey to reconstr ..

UAE provides AED36.7 million to Turkey to reconstruct areas affected by floods, ..

6 minutes ago
 Greece Urges to Mitigate Climate Change Effects on ..

Greece Urges to Mitigate Climate Change Effects on Cultural Heritage at COP26

20 seconds ago
 Putin Briefed About Patrushev's Meeting With CIA C ..

Putin Briefed About Patrushev's Meeting With CIA Chief - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Australian Gov't Lawyers Say Decision to Frack Bee ..

Australian Gov't Lawyers Say Decision to Frack Beetaloo Basin 'Regrettable'

1 minute ago
 Pakistan nears completing FATF's 'toughest' action ..

Pakistan nears completing FATF's 'toughest' action plans: Hammad Azhar

4 minutes ago
 Death toll climbs to 22 in Lagos high-rise collaps ..

Death toll climbs to 22 in Lagos high-rise collapse

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.