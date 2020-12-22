UrduPoint.com
Minsk Expands Entry Ban List In Response To EU Sanctions - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Minsk Expands Entry Ban List in Response to EU Sanctions - Foreign Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) In response to the third package of sanctions imposed by the European Union, Belarus will expand the list of EU individuals who are banned from entering the country and the Union State of Russia and Belarus, and also restrict operation of some political foundations, Foreign Affairs Minister Vladimir Makei said on Tuesday.

"We have attentively studied the so-called third package of restrictive measures and we have obviously proposed response measures, which include expansion of the relevant list. This means that some extra persons from EU countries will not be able to enter the Belarusian territory and the territory of the Union State, taking into consideration that our list is the same as that of the Russian Federation," Makei said, as quoted by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

According to Makei, Belarus will also restrict work of some political foundations and review implementation of some cultural, humanitarian and education programs that are spearheaded by foreign embassies.

Minsk rejects the logic of sanctions but is forced to provide adequate legal response to the "unfriendly restrictions," the minister noted, adding that the response will be "very sensitive."

