Minsk Expects Integration Of Belkart, Mir Payment Systems To Be Completed In Early 2020

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 01:10 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) A representative of the Belarusian Belkart payment system told Sputnik that the system's integration with Russia's Mir payment system is expected to be finished in early 2020, and test operations will be carried out at the end of this year.

"Now the project [on integration of the two systems] is being implemented. Its completion is scheduled for early 2020," the company said.

The company noted that a pilot project envisaging test operations was expected to be launched at the end of 2019, as part of the system integration program.

The press service of the Russian National Card Payment System confirmed that the cross acceptance of cards in banks participating in the program will start in early 2020.

Earlier this year, Belkart and Mir signed an agreement on cooperation that fixed timing for the integration. The integration implies that Mir cards will be accepted in Belarus within the network of banks participating in the Belkart system. At the same time, Belkart cards will be accepted in banks that are members of the Mir payment system and its partners.

