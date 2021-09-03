UrduPoint.com

Minsk Expects Situation With Migration To Worsen Due To Refugees From Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 10:40 AM

Minsk Expects Situation With Migration to Worsen Due to Refugees From Afghanistan

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021)   The expected influx of refugees from Afghanistan will further deteriorate the situation with illegal migration via Belarusian territory, Deputy Chairman of Belarusian Border Committee Roman Podlinev told Sputnik.

"I think this will affect the situation with illegal migration through Belarus. In general, the preconditions for refugees to follow through the territory of Belarus is the EU's declaration of readiness to accept citizens from the regions where hostilities are being conducted into its territory," Podlinev said.

The border committee official added that Afghans who cooperated with the west are trying to flee the country now but Minsk understands that"the flow of Afghan citizens to Europe, including through Belarus, will increase".

"This is also facilitated by the openness of the borders between the CIS [the Commonwealth of Independent]," Podlinev said, adding that the issue of Afghan refugees is already being discussed at the CIS level.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Europe Minsk Belarus Border From Refugee

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

2 hours ago
 President urges business community to develop bran ..

President urges business community to develop brand Pakistan, tap export potenti ..

10 hours ago
 SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime ..

SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime Minister ; endorses govt's le ..

10 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Si ..

Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Situation in Afghanistan - US St ..

10 hours ago
 Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.