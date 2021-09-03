Minsk Expects Situation With Migration to Worsen Due to Refugees From Afghanistan

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The expected influx of refugees from Afghanistan will further deteriorate the situation with illegal migration via Belarusian territory, Deputy Chairman of Belarusian Border Committee Roman Podlinev told Sputnik.

"I think this will affect the situation with illegal migration through Belarus. In general, the preconditions for refugees to follow through the territory of Belarus is the EU's declaration of readiness to accept citizens from the regions where hostilities are being conducted into its territory," Podlinev said.

The border committee official added that Afghans who cooperated with the west are trying to flee the country now but Minsk understands that"the flow of Afghan citizens to Europe, including through Belarus, will increase".

"This is also facilitated by the openness of the borders between the CIS [the Commonwealth of Independent]," Podlinev said, adding that the issue of Afghan refugees is already being discussed at the CIS level.